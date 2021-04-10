What is the teaching of the Church on abortion-tainted vaccines? Eric Sammons, Editor-in-Chief of Crisis Magazine, discusses the debate within the Catholic world regarding the morality of abortion-… More





Eric Sammons, Editor-in-Chief of Crisis Magazine, discusses the debate within the Catholic world regarding the morality of abortion-tainted vaccines.



Related links:



Moral Reflections on Vaccines Prepared from Cells Derived from Aborted Human Foetuses (Pontifical Academy for Life, 2005):



Dignitas Personae (Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, 2008):



Note on the morality of using some anti-Covid-19 vaccines (Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, 2020):



Resisting Abortion-tainted Vaccines and the Culture of Death (Bishop Athanasius Schneider, 2021): What is the teaching of the Church on abortion-tainted vaccines?Eric Sammons, Editor-in-Chief of Crisis Magazine, discusses the debate within the Catholic world regarding the morality of abortion-tainted vaccines.Related links:Moral Reflections on Vaccines Prepared from Cells Derived from Aborted Human Foetuses (Pontifical Academy for Life, 2005): catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=6539 Dignitas Personae (Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, 2008): vatican.va/…_con_cfaith_doc_20081208_dignitas-personae_en.html Note on the morality of using some anti-Covid-19 vaccines (Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, 2020): vatican.va/…cfaith_doc_20201221_nota-vaccini-anticovid_en.html Resisting Abortion-tainted Vaccines and the Culture of Death (Bishop Athanasius Schneider, 2021): crisismagazine.com/…abortion-tainted-vaccines-and-the-culture-of-death