St John the Baptist



"Jesus spoke to the crowds: ‘I tell you solemnly, of all the children born of women, a greater than John the Baptist has never been seen; yet the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he is. Since John the Baptist came, up to this present time, the kingdom of heaven has been subjected to violence and the violent are taking it by storm. Because it was towards John that all the prophecies of the prophets and of the Law were leading; and he, if you will believe me, is the Elijah who was to return. If anyone has ears to hear, let him listen!’" – Matt 11:11-15, which is today's Gospel at Mass. Fresco from the collegiate church of San Gimignano in San Gimignano, Italy.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr