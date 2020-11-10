Reflections & dreams on "Jumping Ship" - becoming a schismatic at heart....

I've noticed many many posts on this subject, and I must confess I have been guilty of schism - in my hear that is...I don't think anyone who is a true catholic is thrilled with Pope Francis at the present time, I think we can all agree on that. I have felt so torn!!!Recently I had a dream that really helped me understand the dynamics of what we should not be doing:In my dream, I was on a huge cruise ship with my dad. He was very concerned because he knew that at the bottom of the ship, there was a Capricorn (if anyone has ever seen a picture of that, it resembles the he-goat, which in turns symbolizes satan). It was buried at the bottom of the ship so none could see it but we knew it was there. So my dad pushed me of the ship and onto a small mattress in the ocean. All I kept thinking was: please Lord, don't let us drawn! The seemingly small waves looked huge once we landed on the small mattress. Moral of the story? I am sure you guessed it, but I will fill in for those who have not. Remain on the bigger ship, because you will have better protection. If and when it's time to "jump ship", Our Lord will let us know.Also: the Church as predicted, must pass through its PASSION. Instead of running away from it, let's unite to Jesus'.