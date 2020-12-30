NSW Premier urges residents to wear masks as state records 10 new COVID cases. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed the state recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with … More

NSW Premier urges residents to wear masks as state records 10 new COVID cases.



NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed the state recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with three linked to the unfolding cluster in Sydney's inner west.



NSW Health confirmed five of the cases were linked to the Avalon cluster, bringing the total number of cases linked to the Northern Beaches to 144.



There were 27,894 tests in the 24 hours to 8 PM on Wednesday.



Ms Berejiklian told reporters the community did not want to welcome in 2021 with a "super spreader event".



"Can I stress again, if you’re an indoor place, if you’re going grocery shopping, if you’re in a place of worship, you have to wear a mask, you should be wearing a mask," she said.



"But obviously in outdoor settings, if you can’t guarantee social distancing, if you can’t guarantee all the other factors which make it COVID-safe, you should also make sure you’re wearing a mask.



"You shouldn’t be catching public transport really at this stage if you’re not wearing a mask, and we want to strongly continue to encourage that.



"The last thing we want is to welcome in 2021 with a super spreading event.”