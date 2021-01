TRADCATKNIGHT: Vatican II Or Bust?: The Formal Heretic Fake Pope Criticizes Real Catholics

By: Eric GajewskiIf you have been following this apostolate you know how late we are in the game and thus you know the used car salesmen routine of the Modernist’s would only increase as we get closer to the arrival of the Biblical False Prophet and Antichrist.(A PICTURE SAYS A 1000 WORDS)