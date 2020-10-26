Walk as Children of the Light

"You were darkness once, but now you are light in the Lord; be like children of light." – Eph 5:8, which is part of today's epistle at Mass. Photo of the statue of St Anthony of Padua in the Rosary … More

"You were darkness once, but now you are light in the Lord; be like children of light." – Eph 5:8, which is part of today's epistle at Mass. Photo of the statue of St Anthony of Padua in the Rosary Shrine.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr