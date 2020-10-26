Clicks28
Walk as Children of the Light
"You were darkness once, but now you are light in the Lord; be like children of light." – Eph 5:8, which is part of today's epistle at Mass. Photo of the statue of St Anthony of Padua in the Rosary …More
"You were darkness once, but now you are light in the Lord; be like children of light." – Eph 5:8, which is part of today's epistle at Mass. Photo of the statue of St Anthony of Padua in the Rosary Shrine.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
The brickwork points to a modern(ist) structure, as does the style of the stained-glass, but the effect is still lovely. I'm glad you keep posting here!