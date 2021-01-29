Archbishop Cordileone Responds to Nancy Pelosi’s Abortion Comments House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a prominent Catholic politician, recently called pro-lifers sell-outs and hypocrites – we’re joined by … More





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a prominent Catholic politician, recently called pro-lifers sell-outs and hypocrites – we’re joined by her archbishop, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, for his response to the comments which directly contradicted Church teaching. Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications for the Susan B. Anthony List, also joins to address some of the pro-abortion claims Speaker Pelosi made. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Archbishop Cordileone Responds to Nancy Pelosi’s Abortion CommentsHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a prominent Catholic politician, recently called pro-lifers sell-outs and hypocrites – we’re joined by her archbishop, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, for his response to the comments which directly contradicted Church teaching. Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications for the Susan B. Anthony List, also joins to address some of the pro-abortion claims Speaker Pelosi made. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.