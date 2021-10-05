Clicks3
05/10/21 Fr. Eric Roush Fr. Eric Roush wasn’t raised in a churchgoing family, but after the death of his Methodist grandmother, he began to take matters of faith more seriously. He shares with …More
05/10/21 Fr. Eric Roush
Fr. Eric Roush wasn’t raised in a churchgoing family, but after the death of his Methodist grandmother, he began to take matters of faith more seriously. He shares with Marcus Grodi his journey to the Catholic Church
Fr. Eric Roush wasn’t raised in a churchgoing family, but after the death of his Methodist grandmother, he began to take matters of faith more seriously. He shares with Marcus Grodi his journey to the Catholic Church