Francis Believes Coronavirus - Not Christ - "Change Of Era”

Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk

“The coronavirus has accelerated a change of era that was already under way,” Francis fabulates in his November 2020 book with the embarrassing title “Let Us Dream.”He explains that “what we once considered normal will increasingly no longer be.” And, “It is an illusion to think that we can go back to where we were.”It's unclear what Francis has in mind, and likely he doesn't know himself. Nevertheless, the Covid benefits of oligarch companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple (etc.) have been so gigantic that they hardly want us to go back "to where we were."