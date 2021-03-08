March 9 The First Reading breski1 Book of Daniel 3,25.34-43. Azariah stood up in the fire and prayed aloud: "For your name's sake, do not deliver us up forever, or make void your covenant. Do not … More

Book of Daniel 3,25.34-43.

Azariah stood up in the fire and prayed aloud:

"For your name's sake, do not deliver us up forever, or make void your covenant.

Do not take away your mercy from us, for the sake of Abraham, your beloved, Isaac your servant, and Israel your holy one,

To whom you promised to multiply their offspring like the stars of heaven, or the sand on the shore of the sea.

For we are reduced, O Lord, beyond any other nation, brought low everywhere in the world this day because of our sins.

We have in our day no prince, prophet, or leader, no holocaust, sacrifice, oblation, or incense, no place to offer first fruits, to find favor with you.

But with contrite heart and humble spirit let us be received;

As though it were holocausts of rams and bullocks, or thousands of fat lambs, So let our sacrifice be in your presence today as we follow you unreservedly; for those who trust in you cannot be put to shame.

And now we follow you with our whole heart, we fear you and we pray to you.

Do not let us be put to shame, but deal with us in your kindness and great mercy.

Deliver us by your wonders, and bring glory to your name, O Lord"



Psalms 25(24),4bc-5ab.6-7bc.8-9.

Your ways, O LORD, make known to me;

teach me your paths,

guide me in your truth and teach me,

for you are God my savior.



Remember that your compassion, O LORD,

and your love are from of old.

In your kindness remember me,

because of your goodness, O LORD.



Good and upright is the LORD;

thus he shows sinners the way.

He guides the humble to justice,

he teaches the humble his way.