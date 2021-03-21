« When Imam lifted un from the earth,
I will draw all people to Myself. »
(John 12, 32)
I love this Word, from this Sunday March 21,
which makes it clear that it is Jesus
who draws us to Himself. We are just
traffic signs that run alongside
the road of those who seek God.
If the driver fixes his gaze on
the indication, he risks an accident.
The sign is designed to warn,
prevent, indicate only, and not
to be admired.
Keep our eyes focused on Jesus
which is the only Way, the only Way to follow.
We will thus avoid road exits.
(L.C.)
