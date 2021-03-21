« When Imam lifted un from the earth,I will draw all people to Myself. »(John 12, 32)I love this Word, from this Sunday March 21,which makes it clear that it is Jesuswho draws us to Himself. We are justtraffic signs that run alongsidethe road of those who seek God.If the driver fixes his gaze onthe indication, he risks an accident.The sign is designed to warn,prevent, indicate only, and notto be admired.Keep our eyes focused on Jesuswhich is the only Way, the only Way to follow.We will thus avoid road exits.(L.C.)