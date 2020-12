TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: DECEMBER 28: MIKE FROM RESTORING THE FAITH, ” COVID/NEWMASS CONNECTION & SACRAMENTALITY OF FACE MASKING”

MIKE FROM RESTORING THE FAITH JOINS THE SHOW FOR THE FIRST TIME TO DISCUSS:COVID RELIGION IS ECUMENICALTAYLOR MARSHALL WHO IS POPE POLLVIGANO: IS HE CONTROLLED OPPOSITIONTRUMP: IS HE REALLY AN OUTSIDER?STRESSING THE INTERIOR LIFEV DROPS AND Q DROPS, SIMILAR?MODERNIST JESUITS ON SOCIAL MEDIATHE RESTORING THE FAITH APOSTOLATETHE VACCINE DEBATEAND MUCH MORE (50 MINS LONG)