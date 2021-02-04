Carl Olson (editor of Catholic World Report) and Mark Brumley (Ignatius Press) discuss CWR's being shutdown and reopened on Twitter. They also talk about gender ideology, Critical Theory, and … More

Background, On January 25, 2021, Twitter locked the account of Catholic World Report for a news story about Dr. Rachel Levine, a biological man identifying as a transgender woman. Dr. Levine was nominated by Joe Biden to be the HHS Assistant Secretary for Health. Twitter maintained the tweet about this story involved "hateful conduct."