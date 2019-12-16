Francis' Pachamama-Friends Accused of Crimes against Humanity

Bolivia's former Socialist president Evo Morales, a Pachamama devotee and promotor of Pachamama at the Amazon Synod was sued for crimes against humanity at The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague.
Morales was received six times by Francis at the Vatican. At one occasion, he presented Francis with an infamous “hammer-and-sickle crucifix.”
According to Breitbart.com (December 11), Morales and several of his associates are charged with crimes like “selective assassinations with snipers, ambushes, rape and sexual assault, abduction of hostages, physical and psychological torture, state-sponsored terrorism, and blocking access to basic items of consumption like water to certain cities.”
