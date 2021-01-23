Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary | CatholicTV Chapel. Bishop Robert Reed prays the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross in Watertown, MA. The Joyful Mysteries: 1. … More

Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary | CatholicTV Chapel.



Bishop Robert Reed prays the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross in Watertown, MA.



The Joyful Mysteries:

1. The Annunciation

2. The Visitation

3. The Nativity

4. The Presentation

5. The Finding of Jesus in the Temple



It is suggested that the Joyful Mysteries be prayed on Monday and Saturday.