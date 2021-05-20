Clicks6
Return To Tradition
Profaning the Eucharist is Schismatic While certain bishops dither away on attacks on traditionalists, bishops enabling the profaning of the blessed sacrament are engaged in a horrifying act of …More
Profaning the Eucharist is Schismatic

While certain bishops dither away on attacks on traditionalists, bishops enabling the profaning of the blessed sacrament are engaged in a horrifying act of schism from magisterial authority by allowing public sinners and heretics to profane the eucharist.
