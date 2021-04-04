Clicks6
Saint Albert of Montecorvino. Saint of the Day, April 5th. On this Day in History
Albert, born in Normandy, was taken to Motta Montecorvino in Apulia, Italy as a child. He later became Bishop there. Albert became blind in later years, but was known for his visions and as a miracle worker
