Saint Albert of Montecorvino. Saint of the Day, April 5th. On this Day in History

Albert, born in Normandy, was taken to Motta Montecorvino in Apulia, Italy as a child. He later became Bishop there. Albert became blind in later years, but was known for his visions and as a miracle worker