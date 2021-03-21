New Pro-Life Documentary, "Fight for Life: the Story of N.O.W. versus Scheidler," Airs on EWTN Starting next week, EWTN will air a new documentary on a nearly three decade long legal battle over the … More





Starting next week, EWTN will air a new documentary on a nearly three decade long legal battle over the freedom to speak publicly against abortion. "Fight for Life: the Story of N.O.W. versus Scheidler," details pro-life leader Joe Scheidler and his journey to the Supreme Court. The documentary includes interviews with Joe and Ann Scheidler, and Tom and Debbie Brejcha. The couples retell their story of their involvement with the early days of the pro-life movement. Hosted by Abby Johnson, the movie airs Monday night at 6:30pm ET. Pro-Life Action League Vice President and Thomas More Society Founding Director and Chairman of the Board, Ann Scheidler, tells us about her late husband and why he was called the Godfather of Pro-life Advocacy. She explains what inspired him and how the two of them became involved in the pro-life movement. Their case went before the Supreme Court three times, Scheidler talks about that experience and what it was like. She shares whether there was any point during that time where she thought of maybe not going forward. Scheidler discusses how important it is to continue fighting for life.