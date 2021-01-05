Muslim Corrects Me on the Death Penalty for Apostasy! Yesterday, I challenged our Muslim friends to tell us exactly what they mean when they claim that the Quran has been perfectly preserved, and to … More

Yesterday, I challenged our Muslim friends to tell us exactly what they mean when they claim that the Quran has been perfectly preserved, and to provide evidence for their claim. One of the Muslims who’s been responding has presented a rare instance of an argument I’ve never heard before, claiming not only that the Quran has been perfectly preserved, but also that there's not death penalty for apostasy in Islam!