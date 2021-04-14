Official music video for 'Polonia' by Katy Carr. 'Polonia' (Latin name for Poland ) is the title track of Katy Carr's fifth album released in November 2015 - Please share :) ))) 'Polonia' Katy Carr'… More





'Polonia' (Latin name for Poland ) is the title track of Katy Carr's fifth album released in November 2015 - Please share :) )))



In 1915 Sir Edward Elgar presented and conducted the symphonic prelude 'Polonia' in London intended to benefit the Polish Victims Relief Fund. Musically inspired by traditional Polish songs including 'Poland Is Not Yet Lost' (The Polish National Anthem) and works by Chopin, Elgar dedicated 'Polonia' to his friend the Polish pianist, composer, political activist and later Prime Minister of Poland Ignacy Paderewski.

The Order of Polonia Restituta (Order of the Rebirth of Poland) is one of Poland's highest Orders and is awarded for extraordinary, distinguished service and outstanding achievements to both civilians and soldiers, as well as to foreigners.



For further info please visit :



This video was filmed at the Collegium Maius (Latin for "Great College",) which is oldest building of the Jagiellonian University in Krakow ( est 1364) and was purchased with funds bequeathed by Queen Jadwiga of Poland. Notable alumni include the Polish astronomer Mikołaj Kopernik (Nicolaus Copernicus 1473–1543).



With special thanks to :

The Jagiellonian University Polish Research Centre - Polski Ośrodek Naukowy PON UJ



Directed by Hannah Lovell

Concept by Katy Carr and Hannah Lovell

Produced by Katy Carr

DOP Maciek Mroziewski

Camera and lighting Lukasz Pruss

Editor Hannah Lovell

Assistant Editor Barry Hoffman

Make up Magda Kij

Photography Juan Manuel Walle

