Official music video for 'Polonia' by Katy Carr.
'Polonia' (Latin name for Poland ) is the title track of Katy Carr's fifth album released in November 2015 - Please share :) )))
In 1915 Sir Edward Elgar presented and conducted the symphonic prelude 'Polonia' in London intended to benefit the Polish Victims Relief Fund. Musically inspired by traditional Polish songs including 'Poland Is Not Yet Lost' (The Polish National Anthem) and works by Chopin, Elgar dedicated 'Polonia' to his friend the Polish pianist, composer, political activist and later Prime Minister of Poland Ignacy Paderewski.
The Order of Polonia Restituta (Order of the Rebirth of Poland) is one of Poland's highest Orders and is awarded for extraordinary, distinguished service and outstanding achievements to both civilians and soldiers, as well as to foreigners.
For further info please visit : katycarr.com
This video was filmed at the Collegium Maius (Latin for "Great College",) which is oldest building of the Jagiellonian University in Krakow ( est 1364) and was purchased with funds bequeathed by Queen Jadwiga of Poland. Notable alumni include the Polish astronomer Mikołaj Kopernik (Nicolaus Copernicus 1473–1543).
With special thanks to :
The Jagiellonian University Polish Research Centre - Polski Ośrodek Naukowy PON UJ uj.edu.pl and the Collegium Maius Museum of the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland. For further info and museum opening times please visit Muzeum Uniwersytetu Jagiellońskiego Collegium Maius uj.edu.pl and Ewa Landowska Calligraphy ewalandowska.com
Directed by Hannah Lovell
Concept by Katy Carr and Hannah Lovell
Produced by Katy Carr
DOP Maciek Mroziewski
Camera and lighting Lukasz Pruss
Editor Hannah Lovell
Assistant Editor Barry Hoffman
Make up Magda Kij
Photography Juan Manuel Walle
Runner Katarzyna Dzwonkowska
