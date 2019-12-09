 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Clicks8

OAN EXCLUSIVE: Yuriy Lutsenko says Yovanovitch perjured herself before Congress

DefendTruth
BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW: Yuriy Lutsenko says Yovanovitch perjured herself before Congress. Shows proof to OAN.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up