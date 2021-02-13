NOT SAFE - 67 Abortion Emergencies & 1 Maternal DEATH in 2020 Operation Rescue documented 67 abortion-related medical emergencies in 2020. COVID19 prevented the documentation of more. Video includ… More

NOT SAFE - 67 Abortion Emergencies & 1 Maternal DEATH in 2020Operation Rescue documented 67 abortion-related medical emergencies in 2020. COVID19 prevented the documentation of more.Video includes photos, video, and 911 recordings. Out of the 67 emergencies, 30 happened at Planned Parenthood abortion facilities.For more about this video and the women injured, visit:To learn more visit: