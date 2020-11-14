Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine: Does it Use Fetal Cell Lines?

Pfizer has announced a new COVID-19 vaccine with 90% efficiency – but were fetal cell lines involved? Joseph Meaney, Ph.D., president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, answers our questions.… More

Pfizer has announced a new COVID-19 vaccine with 90% efficiency – but were fetal cell lines involved? Joseph Meaney, Ph.D., president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, answers our questions.