Ash Wednesday 2021 "In the midst of life we are in death of whom may we seek for succour, but of thee, O Lord, who for our sins art justly displeased? Yet, O Lord God most holy, O Lord most mighty,… More

Ash Wednesday 2021



"In the midst of life we are in death of whom may we seek for succour, but of thee, O Lord, who for our sins art justly displeased? Yet, O Lord God most holy, O Lord most mighty, O holy and most merciful Saviour, deliver us not into the bitter pains of eternal death." The 'Media vita' prose, sung during Compline in Lent by the Dominicans, was one of St Thomas Aquinas's favourites as the text moved him to tears.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr