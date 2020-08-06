Did Cardinal Krajewski Waste a Million Euros on Shoes? Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, said at a meeting in Łódź, Poland, that the director of one of Italy’s largest shoe companies … More

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, said at a meeting in Łódź, Poland, that the director of one of Italy’s largest shoe companies offered him a million euros – quote - “to help the poor.” Krajewski declined, moralising instead that this sum would have a negligible impact and that alms have to hurt. He suggested the businessman should help those of his employees who struggle financially. The businessman called back saying that he was unable to find such information on his employees. So, Krajewski suggested to produce 10,000 custom-made shoes for the twisted and diseased feet of the homeless. The total number of Roman homeless is estimated at 7,000. Only a tiny minority of them have foot problems.



Do U.S. Bishops Support Donald Trump?



Unlike white evangelical leaders, the U.S. Bishops support President Trump only selectively. examined over 160 press releases since January 2019. Mostly, the bishops supported Trump in. They were in conflict with Trump, especially regarding immigration. In more than 40 statements they called Trump’s policies The bishops should use such words when dealing with the liturgical, theological, pastoral problems in their own area of responsibility.



Anti-Catholic Bigot Makes a Film



The villains in Cursed, a fantasy drama web TV series, are Catholic monks. CBR.com explains this with Frank Miller, one of the authors who has a – quote – “complicated history with religion.” According to CBR.com, the show is able to criticize Christianity with Catholic monks as the villains. Imagine Miller had used Jewish rabbis as villans in order to criticise Judaism. Then, Frank Miller would now be the villain, which indeed he is.



Protestants Prove It: Liberal Tricks Don’t Work



The German Protestant State Church lost in 2019, in one single year, 2% of their paying members: 22% more than the year before. Those who leave the State Churches in Germany are henceforth exempt from paying Church tax. The Protestants lose their members although they applied all the tricks recommended to Catholics in order to be – quote – “relevant” in modern society:. However, only those religious communities who shun those -isms like the plague have a potential for growth.