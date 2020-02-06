Globalist attacks USA at Vatican conference, calls Trump ‘dangerous’ to one-world ‘big consensus’

American economist and population control advocate Jeffrey Sachs launches a scathing attack on the Trump administration, saying it is a bullying threat to multilateralism. Sachs was the keynote … More

American economist and population control advocate Jeffrey Sachs launches a scathing attack on the Trump administration, saying it is a bullying threat to multilateralism. Sachs was the keynote speaker at the conference on "New Forms of Solidarity" at the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences in the Vatican Gardens, Feb. 5, 2020.