Does God warn against the new vaccine through the prophetic ministry?

What is the Vatican’s position on new vaccination?

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.



A new vaccine has emerged that real medical professionals urgently warn against, even though they suffer persecution for it. There is a force, however, that boycotts this warning and vehemently promotes vaccination with this fatally dangerous vaccine.Bergoglio’s Vatican boycotts the urgent warning of top experts and, on the contrary, has published two documents promoting a new. By enthroning the Pachamama idol, promoting the legalization of same-sex unions, and promoting a new vaccine, Bergoglio has publicly committed the most serious crime against God, as well as the most serious crime against humanity. A Catholic believer who wants to be saved cannot listen to this apostle Judas.At this critical time when the Vatican has committed high treason, God warns humanity through the prophetic voice of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate. This Patriarchate was founded in 2011 by seven bishops. The reason for its establishment was the need to protect faith and morals from contemporary heresies that paralyze and destroy the very essence of the Church.When asked what the attitude of God’s Word is toward the new vaccine, the Patriarchate, and declares:1) The new mRNA vaccine thatis being used for the most serious crime against humanity because its purpose is to annihilate the human race as such.2) The new vaccine, which aims at, i.e. the control of man, fully subordinates his will, reason and conscience to a slave system. Man becomes a medium that can be exploited to commit cynically even the most serious crimes. This definitive deprivation of freedom contravenes fundamental human rights. Moreover, it contradicts God’s law, because a person deprived of his will is unable to love either God or neighbour. He becomes a kind of biorobot. The Bible in the Apocalypse warns that whoever lets himself be deprived of his will in this way will be punished in the lake of fire. (Apoc 14:9-12; Apoc 19:20)3) If vaccination is also intended for so-calledof humanity, it is a plan of mass murder, i.e. a crime against humanity.The purpose of this warning against the new vaccine is to save as many people as possible from mutilation, planned killing and eternal damnation.+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops22 December 2020