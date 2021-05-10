Bi-Partisan Lawmakers Push President Biden to Address Global Religious Persecution A bi-partisan group of US lawmakers is urging President Joe Biden to address global religious persecution. Republica… More





A bi-partisan group of US lawmakers is urging President Joe Biden to address global religious persecution. Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma was among the lawmakers who signed a letter to the president. It called religious freedom "one of the most basic human rights for all people..." adding it is "an area of sincere bipartisan support." Representative Henry Cuellar from Texas was among the Democrats who signed the letter. Director of the Conscience Project, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, shares what she thought of the letter and whether she believes it will have any effect on the White House and its policies. At the same time, it is known that there has been a push to expand anti-discrimination laws, and lawmakers are considering the Equality Act which would inhibit religious freedom. Picciotti-Bayer explains how she sees this playing out. There was also an opinion piece in Newsweek titled "Could Religious Liberty Help End the Culture War?" She tells us about the article, what it said and whether she agrees with it. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: