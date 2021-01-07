After Second Vandalism: Cardinal Finally Speaks Out

At Christmas, Black Lives Matter criminals damaged St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York for a second time.They daubed anti-Catholic slurs and ‘ACAB’ - All Cops Are Bastards - all over the church. After a summer marked by BLM hatred, New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan finally had the courage to say something.Writing on NyPost.com (January 5), he called the radicals “pure bigots” and asked them to assist in the Church’s social ministry instead of writing “ignorant, hateful, defacing slogans.”Dolan admits that a similar attack occurred last summer but he kept mum, "At that time, I let it go, figuring I needn’t stoke the embers of anger that were burning throughout our country."He presents Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi and Francis as examples of “reason, love, dialogue.”