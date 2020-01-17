The Two Bishops Are Dead

Greek-Orthodox Archbishop Boulos Yazigi and Syrian-Orthodox Archbishop Mar Gregorios Yohanna Ibraim, both of Aleppo, Syria, are dead.The two were abducted in April 2013 and held captives until December 2016 when they were murdered.An investigation carried out by Mansur Salib, a Syrian researcher residing in the United States, came to this conclusion (medium.com/@salibmansur, January 11).The murderers were militants of Nour al-Din al-Zenki, a Salafist terrorists group financed and armed by both Saudi Arabia and the USA.The two archbishops left Aleppo aboard a Toyota pick-up truck with the intention of going to deal with the release of two kidnapped priests, Armenian Catholic Father Michael Kayyal and Greek Orthodox Father Maher Mahfouz, who had been kidnapped by anti-government Jihadi terrorists.However, the supposed deal was a trap. The terrorists killed the driver Fatha 'Allah Kabboud, a Latin-rite Catholic, father of three children. The two bishops were abducted.The investigation is mainly based on the witness of Yassir Muhdi, one of the jailers of the two bishops who was later captured by Syrian government forces.