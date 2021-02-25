Dominican priest launches prayer campaign for the release of abducted Columbian nun | SW NEWS | 201 A round-the-clock prayer campaign has been launched by Dominican priest Father Nelson Medina for … More

Dominican priest launches prayer campaign for the release of abducted Columbian nun | SW NEWS | 201



A round-the-clock prayer campaign has been launched by Dominican priest Father Nelson Medina for the release of Sr. Gloria Cecilia Narváez, who was kidnapped by Islamist militants four years ago in Mali. Heartbeat International to organize 50th annual conference in Ohio Heartbeat International – an international Catholic pro-life organization – is organizing its 50th annual conference. The conference aims to quote: ‘make abortion unwanted today and unthinkable for future generations’. It will take place in Columbus in the state of Ohio from April the 27th to April the 30th. US bishops express concern over Equality Act In response to the reintroduction of the Equality Act in the United States, the chairmen of five committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, or USCCB, have written a letter to members of the Congress expressing their concern that it would discriminate against people of faith. They also express fears that the act may be “construed to include an abortion mandate.” On February the 23rd, the Bishops stated: “The [Equality Act] represents the imposition by Congress of novel and divisive viewpoints regarding ‘gender’ on individuals and organizations. Pope Francis mourns the death of Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo Following the death of the Italian ambassador to Democratic Republic of the Congo, Luca Attanasio, and his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci, Pope Francis has sent his condolences to Italian President, Sergio Mattarella. The men were killed in an ambush while they were on their way to visit a World Food Program project. In his telegram, Pope Francis described Attanasio as quote: “a person of excellent human and Christian qualities” who was dedicated to "establishing fraternal and cordial relationships, to reestablish serene and harmonious relationships in the heart of the African country." Cardinal Nichols welcomes report by the Commission for Countering Extremism The President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has welcomed a legal review report by the Commission for Countering Extremism on the UK government's current legislation on hateful extremism. The report, which is entitled, 'Operating with impunity: legal review’ aims to show how extremists are able to operate lawfully in the United Kingdom. Bishop of Burkina Faso: “Our faithful have a great spirit of perseverance and resilience” "The faithful are fleeing terrorism, but they are holding on to their faith." Those are the words of Bishop Laurent Dabire from the terror-afflicted African country, Burkina Faso. In an interview given to the pontifical Charity, Aid to the Church in Need, the Bishop of Dori diocese in the Sahel region of northern Burkina Faso said that terrorism in the region is far from being under control.