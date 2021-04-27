Our Lady of Montserrat "I praise, bless and honor Thee sovereign Queen of Montserrat to be the Mother of God, because by the grace of the Holy Spirit the Divine Word became incarnate in your pure … More

Our Lady of Montserrat



"I praise, bless and honor Thee sovereign Queen of Montserrat to be the Mother of God, because by the grace of the Holy Spirit the Divine Word became incarnate in your pure womb. I ask for my soul, faithfulness and perseverance in serving my God and Lord Jesus Christ." Amen. Today, 27 April, is the feast of Our Lady of Montserrat. Today is also the 53rd anniversary of the Abortion Act in the UK. We ask Our Lady to have mercy and take home to God all the aborted, to convert and console all the victims of abortion, and to help those who fight for a more just and pro-Life society. Stained glass window from the church of Our Lady of Covadonga in Mexico City.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr