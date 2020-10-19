Clicks38
Rioters looted and burned the Church of St. Francis of Borgia in Santiago, Chile
This was January 2020: One of the revolutionaries posed triumphantly in this picture for a instagram photo while the church burns down. This is one of the most arrogant and despicable human acts in …More
