Clicks38

Rioters looted and burned the Church of St. Francis of Borgia in Santiago, Chile

Tesa
1
This was January 2020: One of the revolutionaries posed triumphantly in this picture for a instagram photo while the church burns down. This is one of the most arrogant and despicable human acts in …More
This was January 2020: One of the revolutionaries posed triumphantly in this picture for a instagram photo while the church burns down. This is one of the most arrogant and despicable human acts in recent history.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

michael7
  • Report
Poor people! They think that this would cause damage to God, but they only cause damage to their own souls! 😭
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up