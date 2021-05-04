New Pro-Abortion Head of USAID Sworn Into Office, Leaving Pro-Life Advocates Very Concerned President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited an elementary school and a community college in … More





President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited an elementary school and a community college in Virginia today, as the administration pushes ahead for trillions in new spending under the controversial American Families Plan and the American Jobs Plan. Meanwhile The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) officially has a new leader who was sworn into office on Monday. Pro-Life advocates are very concerned with Samantha Power’s selection and what it could mean for protecting the unborn, overseas in developing countries. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: New Pro-Abortion Head of USAID Sworn Into Office, Leaving Pro-Life Advocates Very ConcernedPresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited an elementary school and a community college in Virginia today, as the administration pushes ahead for trillions in new spending under the controversial American Families Plan and the American Jobs Plan. Meanwhile The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) officially has a new leader who was sworn into office on Monday. Pro-Life advocates are very concerned with Samantha Power’s selection and what it could mean for protecting the unborn, overseas in developing countries. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly