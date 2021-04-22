World Over - 2021-04-22 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo KEN STARR, former US Solicitor General discusses the Chauvin verdict, the Supreme Court, the Equality Act and his new book, Religious … More

World Over - 2021-04-22 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo



KEN STARR, former US Solicitor General discusses the Chauvin verdict, the Supreme Court, the Equality Act and his new book, Religious Liberty in Crisis: Exercising Your Faith in an Age of Uncertainty. MARC LITTLE, attorney and pastor of No Longer Bound Abortion & Miscarriage Recovery Ministry reflects on the verdict handed down this week against the police officer who killed George Floyd, and what is needed for healing in the black community and in America as a whole. BRIAN HARRISON, former HHS Chief of Staff BRIAN HARRISON is here with an update on the migration crisis at the US-Mexico border. EDWARD PENTIN, Rome correspondent for The National Catholic Register discusses his recent reports on the increased pressure on the Catholic Church to change its teaching on homosexuality, and the Vatican's continuing silence on human rights abuses in China. FR. ROBERT SIRICO, president of The Acton Institute, shares his thoughts on the cultural pressure on the Church to relax its teaching on sexual morality, and the ongoing incarceration of Catholic businessman Jimmy Lai by the Communist Chinese government.