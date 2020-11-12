Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
26
Catholic --- Campaign 2020 --- Post-Election Special: Massive Fraud
DEFENSA DE LA FE
1
1 hour ago
Post-election special massive fraud.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
la verdad prevalece
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
40 minutes ago
MIT Ph.D Inventor of the Email:
"Our Analysis in Michigan indicates a Computer Algorithm was likely used to Transfer 69,000 Votes"
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up