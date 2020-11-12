Clicks26

Catholic --- Campaign 2020 --- Post-Election Special: Massive Fraud

DEFENSA DE LA FE
Post-election special massive fraud.
la verdad prevalece
MIT Ph.D Inventor of the Email: "Our Analysis in Michigan indicates a Computer Algorithm was likely used to Transfer 69,000 Votes"
