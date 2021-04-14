At Home with Jim and Joy - 2021-04-14 - Charles Engel Pt. 1 Author Charles Engel shows how forgiveness has the power to heal hardened hearts and turn minds towards the love of Christ.. Hosted by Jim … More

At Home with Jim and Joy - 2021-04-14 - Charles Engel Pt. 1



Author Charles Engel shows how forgiveness has the power to heal hardened hearts and turn minds towards the love of Christ.. Hosted by Jim and Joy Pinto, part 1 of 2.