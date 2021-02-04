American Rescue Plan: President Joe Biden Won’t Budge on $1,400 Direct Payment Demand President Joe Biden is not budging--as part of his proposed 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan—that $1,… More





President Joe Biden is not budging--as part of his proposed 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan—that $1,400 go to Americans who meet the income requirements. He said he's not going start his administration by breaking his promise of making the direct cash payments to the American people as the crisis drags on. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, when asked if the president will reach out to pro-life Americans in his administration, said he "will reach out to all Americans, that is how he's going to govern." The president has recently revoked the Mexico City Policy and ardently supports Roe v Wade. "Well those have long been the president's positions," Psaki stated. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.