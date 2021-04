The Mormons and Vaccine Producers Pay for Francis Conference “ In God’s name , why is Francis inviting abortion-backers to his Vatican ‘health’ talks?” – Kate Dunlop asks on ConservativeWoman.co.uk. … More

, why is Francis inviting abortion-backers to his Vatican ‘health’ talks?” – Kate Dunlop asks on ConservativeWoman.co.uk. She adds, “He who sups with the devil should have a long spoon.” This British proverb means: If you associate with malicious, immoral, or unscrupulous people, you should expect that they will deceive you.is “International Health Conference: Exploring the Mind, Body & Soul. How Innovation and Novel Delivery Systems Improve Human Health.” The conference is being funded by, among others, the Covid vaccine company Moderna, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – the Mormons., the Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci is a lapsed Catholic who describes himself as a humanist. He is pro-abortion and an advocate of Big Pharma. Recently he assured the World Health Organisation of Biden’s commitment to funding abortion., and self-declared “world health expert”, Chelsea Clinton. In 2018, she spoke at Planned Parenthood event opposing Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the US Supreme Court, criticising pro-lifers as “anti-choice.”will also speak. Pfizer produces a Covid jab produced with tissues of aborted children, and a highly lucrative line of abortion pills. The woke boss of cloud-software giant Salesforce, Marc Benioff, an activist for trans and homosex rights will also be there. The UN is represented by the Chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall, who has a track record of criticising the Church teachings on sexuality and contraceptives.– quote, “The conference tells us many things, none of them good, about the Vatican and the judgment of those counselling Pope Francis” – as if Francis’ counsellors were guilty of Francis’ choices. youtube.com/watch?v=BSMkFccAIT8