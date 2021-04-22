Clicks8
The Mormons and Vaccine Producers Pay for Francis Conference
The Mormons and Vaccine Producers Pay for Francis Conference
“In God’s name, why is Francis inviting abortion-backers to his Vatican ‘health’ talks?” – Kate Dunlop asks on ConservativeWoman.co.uk. She adds, “He who sups with the devil should have a long spoon.” This British proverb means: If you associate with malicious, immoral, or unscrupulous people, you should expect that they will deceive you.
The official name of the May talks is “International Health Conference: Exploring the Mind, Body & Soul. How Innovation and Novel Delivery Systems Improve Human Health.” The conference is being funded by, among others, the Covid vaccine company Moderna, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – the Mormons.
Proceedings will be opened by Anthony Fauci, the Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci is a lapsed Catholic who describes himself as a humanist. He is pro-abortion and an advocate of Big Pharma. Recently he assured the World Health Organisation of Biden’s commitment to funding abortion.
Another speaker is the former First Daughter, and self-declared “world health expert”, Chelsea Clinton. In 2018, she spoke at Planned Parenthood event opposing Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the US Supreme Court, criticising pro-lifers as “anti-choice.”
Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, will also speak. Pfizer produces a Covid jab produced with tissues of aborted children, and a highly lucrative line of abortion pills. The woke boss of cloud-software giant Salesforce, Marc Benioff, an activist for trans and homosex rights will also be there. The UN is represented by the Chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall, who has a track record of criticising the Church teachings on sexuality and contraceptives.
Kate Dunlop concludes – quote, “The conference tells us many things, none of them good, about the Vatican and the judgment of those counselling Pope Francis” – as if Francis’ counsellors were guilty of Francis’ choices.youtube.com/watch?v=BSMkFccAIT8
