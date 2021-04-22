Biden's plan to raise taxes to have a 'big impact' on the markets. Sky News Business Editor Ross Greenwood says Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes for the wealthiest Americans is tipped to have long-… More

Biden's plan to raise taxes to have a 'big impact' on the markets.



Sky News Business Editor Ross Greenwood says Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes for the wealthiest Americans is tipped to have long-term ramifications on the market.



“It has had an impact on the markets with big suggestions it could have even more detrimental effects long term,” he said.



He said Americans at the moment pay a capital gains tax – including a Medicare surcharge – of effectively 23.8 per cent.



“But under Biden’s plan, for anybody with an income of more than $1 million a year, that’s going to rise to 43.4 per cent”.



“This will effectively really have a big impact in especially the tech industry.”