Caritas Christi

"God, who is rich in mercy, out of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead through our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), and raised us up with him, and made us sit with him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus." – Ephesians 2:4-6, which is part of today's epistle at Mass. Painted detail from the Shrine of St Vincent de Paul in Paris.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr