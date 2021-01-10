Baptism of the Lord (Enamel) "Today the heavens are opened, the waters of the sea are made sweet, earth is glad, the mountains and hills rejoice, because Christ is baptized in the Jordan by John." – … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Baptism of the Lord (Enamel)"Today the heavens are opened, the waters of the sea are made sweet, earth is glad, the mountains and hills rejoice, because Christ is baptized in the Jordan by John." – from a Matins responsory for the feast of the Lord's Baptism. My homily for today's feast can be read here . Enamel detail from a polyptych in Norwich Cathedral.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr