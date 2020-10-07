Thank God: Strict Vatican Mask Rules But Francis Ignores Them

Bishop Fernando Vérgez, the Secretary General of the Vatican Governatorato, announced Tuesday that from now on face masks must be worn within the Vatican territory indoors and even outdoors.This law must be respected constantly and everywhere. However, one day later, during the General Audience, Francis and several bishops were present without masks at the indoor gathering with a large number of people.The week before and again October 7, Francis kissed the hands of recently ordained priests (Video below). The decision of the Governatorato imitates a similar measure imposed by the Italian neo-Communist government.