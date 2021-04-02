Biden's handlers are 'terrified' he will go off script. Broadcaster Kel Richards says US President Joe Biden’s handlers are "terrified" he will go off script and "make a mess of things". His commen… More

Broadcaster Kel Richards says US President Joe Biden’s handlers are "terrified" he will go off script and "make a mess of things".



His comments come after Mr Biden held his first media conference, 64 days after becoming president.



“He’s taken longer than any other president to have a press conference,” Mr Richards said.



“Why did it take so long? Because his handlers are terrified he’ll go off script and make a mess of things.”