On August 30 (the day of the catastrophe in Rome 2018A.D.), the church commemorates Saints Felix and Adauct, the Roman presbyter and anonymous believer who joined the martyrdom of the first: every Catholic is an 'adauct' because he joins the martyrdom of the High Priest Jesus Christ. The first church (in the form of a rotunda) on the Wawel Hill (Cracow, Poland) had the name of Saints Felix and Adauct! On August 31, the Church mentions Saints Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus, followers of Jesus Christ, who buried his body. The two patronage also the funeral of the Mystical Body of Jesus, who until recently was alive in the Roman Catholic church. Who (in his arms) Saint Joseph brought [diocesidiroma.it/san-giuseppe-dei-falegnami-le-opere-darte-in-salvo/] from the Roman church after removing his protection (the roof)? The Little Boy, Small = Paulus. Of the two famous prisoners of the Mamertine prison, one - Saint Peter - remained in the lower church of the Crucifixion (the one under San Giuseppe dei Falegnami' church), while the second one - Saint Paul (the “Little”) - had just been led out of prison by Saint Joseph the Protector of the Church. The glorious Apostle Paul is the figure of a great convert - the Paraclete who will renew everything.