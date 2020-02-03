Clicks1.1K
Tesa
54

Cracks In St Peter's Basilica While US Bishops Are There

Greg Erlandson on Twitter: "Things you don’t want to see while at Mass with U.S. bishops at the tomb of St. Peter: a 3 meter crack in the ceiling above you. How much does this Basilica weigh?"
Lalanz
Let the ceiling fall on their heads,
Please Lord take these wolves out...
MyronM
On August 30 (the day of the catastrophe in Rome 2018A.D.), the church commemorates Saints Felix and Adauct, the Roman presbyter and anonymous believer who joined the martyrdom of the first: every Catholic is an 'adauct' because he joins the martyrdom of the High Priest Jesus Christ. The first church (in the form of a rotunda) on the Wawel Hill (Cracow, Poland) had the name of Saints Felix and …More
On August 30 (the day of the catastrophe in Rome 2018A.D.), the church commemorates Saints Felix and Adauct, the Roman presbyter and anonymous believer who joined the martyrdom of the first: every Catholic is an 'adauct' because he joins the martyrdom of the High Priest Jesus Christ. The first church (in the form of a rotunda) on the Wawel Hill (Cracow, Poland) had the name of Saints Felix and Adauct! On August 31, the Church mentions Saints Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus, followers of Jesus Christ, who buried his body. The two patronage also the funeral of the Mystical Body of Jesus, who until recently was alive in the Roman Catholic church. Who (in his arms) Saint Joseph brought [diocesidiroma.it/san-giuseppe-dei-falegnami-le-opere-darte-in-salvo/] from the Roman church after removing his protection (the roof)? The Little Boy, Small = Paulus. Of the two famous prisoners of the Mamertine prison, one - Saint Peter - remained in the lower church of the Crucifixion (the one under San Giuseppe dei Falegnami' church), while the second one - Saint Paul (the “Little”) - had just been led out of prison by Saint Joseph the Protector of the Church. The glorious Apostle Paul is the figure of a great convert - the Paraclete who will renew everything.
Thors Catholic Hammer
@Tesa .
“How much does this Basilica weigh.?”

St. Peter’s Basilica weighs a lot.
Were it to collapse on top of formal heretics and schismatics it is doubtful any would survive.
The roof of cardinal Cocopalmerios titular chapel in Rome collapsed recently and we all know why.
Thors Catholic Hammer
The cardinal Coco is the dean of this church the roof of which collapsed.
While formal ecclesiastical heretics infest the churches of Rome it’s probably best to avoid them until the swamp is drained.
www.thelocal.it/20180830/historic-church…
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Giuseppe_dei_Falegnami
mystic
No wait, it is a writing! It says: Mene mene tekel upharsin.
