Clicks13
The 70 Days of Septuagesima
What is the significance of Septuagesima & what is so special about numbers in the faith? For more please visit www.reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest ***Donation…More
What is the significance of Septuagesima & what is so special about numbers in the faith? For more please visit www.reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest ***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible*** 🙏🏻PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW 🙏🏻 ▶ 1. Become a Channel Patron: www.patreon.com/SensusFidelium ▶ 2. Visit the website sensusfidelium.us for Gueranger, Saint of the Day, Apologetics, Meditation by the Saints, Scripture Study and more. ▶ 3. BitChute --- www.bitchute.com/channel/2DfNS9O91Ms0/ ▶ 4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations - sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ ▶ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔 Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video = 👍🏻 ▶ 6. Please share this video 📲, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button. ▶ 7. Follow on Social Media: 🔴 Facebook: www.facebook.com/SensusFidelium/ 🔴 Sensus Fidelium Twitter: https://twitter.com/sensus_fidelium 🔴 YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔