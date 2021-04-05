Reflections on Holy Saturday with Fr. Frank Pavone Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life talks about the significance of Holy Saturday, as the Church sits by the tomb of Christ, meditating on his … More

Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life talks about the significance of Holy Saturday, as the Church sits by the tomb of Christ, meditating on his Passion and keeping vigil for his Resurrection.