Christian Wiyghan Cardinal Tumi, Archbishop Emeritus of Douala, Cameroon, died last night at the age of 90, following a short illness. Last year the Cardinal was briefly kidnapped by separatist fighters in Cameroon's North West region. May he Rest In Peace.