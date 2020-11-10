McCarrick Report: Three Popes Failed to Investigate Persistent Rumours

The Vatican released on November 10 a 449-page report about former Cardinal McCarrick, 90. Main points:
• The first informal accusations regarding McCarrick’s conduct toward seminarians and priests surfaced in the mid-1990s, before John Paul II visited Newark where McCarrick was the Archbishop.
• John Paul II knew the ultraliberal McCarrick since 1976 and personally appointed him as Washington Archbishop (2000) and Cardinal (2001), although New York Cardinal O'Connor informed the Nuncio that McCarrick had been subject of anonymous allegations and was known to invite seminarians to sleep with him in the same bed.
• Until this point, no credible victim had come forward but a priest who had previously abused two teenage boys and who in 2000 accused McCarrick of sexual misconduct.
• Benedict XVI accepted McCarrick’s resignation in 2006 at 76. Although advised to start a canonical process against McCarrick, Benedict didn't do so because there were no credible assault allegations. He asked McCarrick to keep a low profile and to reduce his travelling but never sanctioned him.
• When later another priest came forward, then US-Nuncio Viganò informed Cardinal Ouellet who asked him in 2012 to investigate the matter. The report claims that Viganò “did not take these steps.”
• Francis only heard that there had been "rumours related to immoral conduct with adults occurring prior to McCarrick's appointment to Washington.” It was not until 2017 that McCarrick was accused of assault on a minor.
• However, Viganò said in 2018, that he had already informed Francis in 2013 of the case.
Archbishop Viganò writes in 2012 that the restrictions placed on McCarrick were a "dead letter" (p.382) But in his 2018 dossier against Pope Francis, Viganò alleged "from the time of Pope Francis' election...McCarrick was free from all constraints."
His taking bags of money to the Vatican and other high-ranking Church officials "were not determinative" to his rising up the hierarchical ladder, says report.
Even early on McCarrick was seen as good a raising money and bringing in vocations to priesthood. A 1983 campaign in Metuchen with a $10 million goal was exceeded by $4 million.
Bishop McHugh to the Vatican ambassador in 2000: "I never witnessed any improper behavior on the part of Archbishop McCarrick, but at times his familiarity was imprudent..."
"He would invite young men, some of whom were relatives, to visit and occasionally spend an overnight at the Cathedral. The guest shared his bedroom rather than using a guest room. This was known to priests living in the …More
"He would invite young men, some of whom were relatives, to visit and occasionally spend an overnight at the Cathedral. The guest shared his bedroom rather than using a guest room. This was known to priests living in the Cathedral Rectory..."
Four [New Jersey] bishops were asked in June 2000 about the allegations against McCarrick. Report does not name the bishops: “What is now known … is that three of the four American bishops provided inaccurate and incomplete information to the Holy See regarding McCarrick's sexual conduct with young adults," states the report's summary.