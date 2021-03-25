Host of Pro-Life Weekly, Catherine Hadro, Shares Pro-life Reaction to Xavier Becerra's Confirmation The Los Angeles Times reports California Governor, Gavin Newsom, is preparing to name a replacement… More





The Los Angeles Times reports California Governor, Gavin Newsom, is preparing to name a replacement for Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Last week, Becerra was confirmed as the Secretary for Health and Human Services, and pro-lifers remain troubled by the confirmation. Host of EWTN's Pro-Life Weekly, Catherine Hadro, joins to share what the pro-life reaction has been to Secretary Becerra's confirmation and if there is anything the pro-life movement can do. Hadro discusses how Becerra being a baptized Catholic complicates things, considering his abortion record. On the very day Secretary Becerra was confirmed last week, the Biden Administration announced they are working to undo the Protect Life Rule. Hadro explains this situation further.